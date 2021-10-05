Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will be out of international football during the break

The 20-year-old has asked to stay away from the young Three Lions for the second time

Hudson-Odoi can switch his international allegiance to Ghana next year

Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi has refused to join the English U-21 team for international football during the break as he concentrates on his club career.

The English-born could switch his international allegiance over the lack of senior team invite by Gareth Southgate.

England U-21 coach Lee Carsley revealed before naming his squad for the games against Slovenia and Andorra this week, Hudson-Odoi has not changed his stance on representing the U-21 team.

Hudson-Odoi refuses another England U-21 call up over a possible Ghana switch. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Calteck10 @NAkufoAddo

Source: Twitter

"No intentions or suggestions were made with that regard," Carsley said of links between Hudson-Odoi and the African nation.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"Callum will remain at Chelsea and try to get it the Chelsea team. We have spoken to him to see how he's getting on and how he is feeling, so has Gareth [Southgate], so there's no real change there."

Meanwhile, with three England senior national team appearances, the winger can represent Ghana following FIFA's changes in nationality rule.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup winner was not included in Gareth Southgate's squad for EURO 2020, as the three lions reached the finals only to lose to Italy on penalties.

Gareth Southgate insists he wants to build on the team that got to the final, meaning Hudson's Odoi's chances remain slim.

“I'm trying to respect a squad that got us to a final [of Euro 2020], not make too many changes to that, and make sure young players really have to earn their right to come in,” Southgate said in an interview.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was in Ghana in June and President Nana Akufo Addo tasked the Minister and the FA to work on getting him to play for the four times African champions.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, English-born Ghanaian footballer, Callum Hudson-Odoi continues to take full advantage of the post season as he enjoys time at the Thorpe Park Resort in the United Kingdom.

The 20-year-old UEFA Champions League winner was in Ghana last month, where he spent two weeks with top Ghanaian artiste King Promise and was involved in a number of activities.

In photos posted by the Chelsea player sighted by YEN.com.gh on his Instagram page, Hudson-Odoi is seen enjoying the time of his life with friends at the Thorpe Park Resort.

Source: Yen.com.gh