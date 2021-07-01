Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi is enjoying summer holidays at Thorpe Park

The English-born Ghanaian has returned to UK after spending time in Ghana

Hudson-Odoi will be joining his Chelsea teammates for preseason later this month

English-born Ghanaian footballer Callum Hudson-Odoi continues to take full advantage of the post season as he enjoys time at the Thorpe Park Resort in the United Kingdom.

The 20-year-old UEFA Champions League winner was in Ghana last month, where he spent two weeks with top Ghanaian artist King Promise and was involved in a number of activities.

In photos posted by the Chelsea player sighted by YEN.com.gh on his Instagram page, Hudson-Odoi is seen enjoying the time of his life with friends at the Thorpe Park Resort. He was car racing as well as playing some basketball.

The Thorpe Park Resort is an amusement center located in England.

Hudson-Odoi had fun when he was in Ghana last month, playing a couple of football games with his celebrity friend, King Promise.

He visited Ghana President Akufo-Addo in the company of President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr. Kurt Okraku and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif.

And following his visit of the country's president, Nana Akufo-Addo charged the minister and the FA president to start the process of convincing the young forward to switch nationality.

The London-born forward missed EURO 2020 after he was dropped by manager Gareth Southgate for the competition, leaving his international future with the European heavyweights in doubt.

Although Hudson-Odoi has played three times for the Three Lions, he can still switch nationality, according to the new FIFA rules.

He is expected to join his Chelsea teammates later this month to start preparations ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, English rapper of Ghanaian descent, Michael Kwadwo Omari, better known as Stormzy, was not left out of the celebrations after England beat Germany in the Euro 2020 round of 16.

The multiple award winning rapper was spotted with hundreds of English fans watching the game at the BOXPARK in Croydon on Tuesday afternoon.

In pictures and a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, Stormzy was seen filled with so much joy as he jumped onto a table as Harry Kane netted his side's second goal on the night.

