Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko to travel to UAE for two weeks pre-season training

Asante Kotoko will leave Ghana to the UAE for a two-week training tour

The team has been in Accra since Monday as they prepare for the upcoming campaign

Asante Kotoko begin the 2021/22 season in Dawu against Dreams FC

Kumasi Asante Asante will leave the country on Thursday, October 7, 2021 to continue pre-season in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors started preparation for the upcoming season a fortnight ago in Kumasi but traveled to Accra on Monday to intensify their training.

Asante Kotoko confirmed their trip on Twitter, and will be in UAE from October 7 to October 2022 before the league starts on the 29th of the month.

Asante Kotoko to travel to UAE for two-week pre-season. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC

“We fly to the United Arab Emirates Flag of United Arab Emirates on Thursday for #Preseason21 tour in the lively city of Dubai between 7th – 22nd October 2021,” wrote the club on Twitter.

The Ghanaian giants have been very active in the post season, signing several players including former Inter Allies star Richmond Lamptey and Medeama SC's Richard Boadu.

Having gone a season without a trophy, the record Ghanaian champions are hoping to wrestle the league and FA Cup titles from rivals Hearts of Oak.

The Reds have hired former West Africa Football Academy trainer, Prosper Ogum, as their coach for the upcoming season.

It is the first time since 2007 that the team is traveling abroad for pre-season, after former Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Mensah took the team to Germany for a training tour.

While in the UAE, Kotoko will be involved in two friendly games before returning to Ghana for the league opener against Dreams FC.

Coach Prosper Ogum is expected to travel with a twenty-three man squad named below:

Goalkeepers:

Razak Abalora, Kwame Baah, Danlad Ibrahim

Defenders:

Ismail Ganiu, Ibrahim Imoro, Christopher Nartey, Andrew Kwaku Apau, Samuel Appiah, Sheriff Mohammed, Maxwell Agyemang

Midfielders:

Richard Boadu, Isaac Oppong , Clinton Opoku, Samuel Boateng, Fabio Gama, Patrick Asmah, Yussif Mubarik, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Mudasiru Salifu, Richmond Lamptey,

Strikers:

Francis Andy Kumi, Evans Adomako, Solomon Sarfo Taylor

