Drip lords: Kotoko players dazzle in suit and tie on pre-season tour of Dubai

Asante Kotoko players have left Ghana for Dubai for pre-season

The team stunned many in their suit and tie as they left the country for the UAE

The team will spend two weeks in Dubai before returning to Ghana for the start of the GPL

Players of Asante Kotoko seized the internet space on Thursday after leaving Ghana all suited up for their pre-season tour of the United Arab Emirates.

The team led by head coach Prosper Ogum left with twenty-five players as the club prepares for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the players looked sharp in their all black suit and red tie before their departure.

Asante Kotoko players dazzle in suit and tie on pre-season tour of Dubai. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC

Source: Twitter

Their dressing got fans of Ghanaian football talking with many applauding them.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"Watching Asante Kotoko players in suits on their way to pre season in Dubai makes me happy that some teams are putting in effort into marketing their team and the Ghana Premier League as well," wrote sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo.

"Asante Kotoko players suited elegantly en route to Dubai. Over to you Hearts," added Ampofo Jnr.

"The last time Asante Kotoko travelled abroad for pre-season was in 2007 and they won the Ghana Premier League that season," wrote Haruna Mubarak.

"Looking Sharp and Ready. Asante Kotoko are on their way to Dubai for their preseason tour," wrote 3 Sports.

"Folks, just take a look at NY’s Asante Kotoko!! Simply Faaaaaaaaabulous," Mustapha Hajj posted on Twitter.

The Porcupine Warriors arrived in Dubai on Friday morning and will be engaged in a couple of friendlies before returning to Ghana.

The Ghana Premier League starts on October 29, with the Reds traveling to Dawu for the first game of the new season.

The record Ghana Premier League champions are hoping to wrestle back the GPL title from rivals Hearts of Oak.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will leave the country on Thursday, October 7, 2021 to continue pre-season in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors started preparation for the upcoming season a fortnight ago in Kumasi but traveled to Accra on Monday to intensify their training.

Asante Kotoko confirmed their trip on Twitter, and will be in UAE from October 7 to October 2022 before the league starts on the 29th of the month.

Source: Yen