Richard Commey will take on Ukraine's Vasiliy Lomachenko

The much-anticipated fight will come off at the Madison Square Garden in New York

Commey and Lomachenko are both former world champions

Ghana's Richard Commey will be making a return to the ring on December 11, 2021 at the Mecca of Boxing better known as Madison Square Garden in New York.

The former IBF world lightweight champion will take on three-division world champion, Vasiliy Lomachenko from Ukraine.

The said upcoming fight would be the main event of the showdown put together by Top Rank in association with DiBella Entertainment.

Lomachenko-Commey marks boxing’s return to the “Big Room” at Madison Square Garden for the first time in nearly two years, when Terence Crawford defended his welterweight title with a riveting knockout over Egidijus Kavaliauskas.

The last time Commey fought at the Madison Square Garden he lost his IBF world lightweight strap to Teofimo Lopez.

Commey's last outing was in February 13, 2021 when he stopped Jackson Marinez in round six of their scheduled bout.

For Lomachenko he also knocked out Japan's Masayoshi Nakatani in round nine on June 26, 2021.

