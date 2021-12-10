Ghana's Richard Commey is leaving no stone unturned ahead of his much-anticipated clash against Ukraine's Vasiliy Lomachenko.

The former IBF world lightweight champion is anticipating a tough contest against the former Olympian.

Fighting at the Madison Square Garden is the dream of every boxer to showcase his or her talent and the Ghanaian is happy to be fighting at the famous venue for the second time.

"My first fight at the Garden didn't go as I expected, " Commey told YEN.com.gh ahead of the fight "I suffered a loss which I lost my title."

"I have put that loss behind me. My concentration is on the fight against Lomachenko."

Lomachenko is regarded as one of the most skillful boxers in the last 10 years, however, Commey is fully aware of what the Ukrainian brings to the table.

"You can't take anything away from Lomachenko, he is a good boxer but I also believe in my qualities.

" We are all former world champions and my mission on Saturday is to get the win, I will welcome any form of win."

Born and bred in a boxing community (Bukom), Commey believed that fighting for his people is what kept him going.

"I love my people, they have been supporting me from day one, and putting smiles on their faces has always been my target.

"I'm not going to let them down. I'm stepping into the ring to give out my best. My best is going to be a win and we shall see it on Saturday."

Commey's target is to become a two-time world champion and he is not sleeping on it.

"I'm regarded as one of the best lightweight boxers in the world. I lost my belt and my mission is to reclaim it.!

"Becoming a two-time world champion is my target and I'm taking this fight very seriously. I want to shake the division and beating Lomachenko will send a strong signal to the other lightweight boxers."

"I'm asking for support and prayers from all Ghanaian's and victory will be ours."

Commey in his last fight stopped Jackson Marinez while Lomachenko recorded a knockout against Nakatani.

