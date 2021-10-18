Asante Kotoko has signed Cameroonian duo Mefegue Omgba and Etouga Mbella

The pair each signed a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors

Mefegue Omgba and Etouga Mbella have joined the squad in Dubai for pre-season

Ghanaian Premier League giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, have completed the signings of Cameroonian duo Mefegue Omgba and Etouga Mbella.

The pair each signed a three-year deal ahead of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

In a post on Twitter by the club, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the duo were confirmed the new players of the club.

Kotoko sign Cameroonian duo ahead of 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC

The 20-year-old forward scored 8 goals and provided nine assists in the Cameroonian topflight last season.

Meanwhile, compatriot George Rodrigue Mfegue Omgba joins from Avion Academy.

The 24-year-old has been Avion's top scorer in the last three seasons, and in the 2020/21 Cameroon elite league, he scored ten goals for his club.

The pair have joined their new teammates in Dubai for pre-season exercises ahead of the 2021/22 season, which begins on Friday, October 29, 2021.

The Ghanaian giants begin their campaign with an away game against Dreams FC in Dawu.

Asante Kotoko finished the 2020/21 season without a trophy but are hoping to turn the clock around by winning a silverware.

Mefegue Omgba and Etouga Mbella join Stephen Amankona, Richmond Lamptey and Richard Boadu are the club's high profile signings in the transfer window.

Asante Kotoko have played two friendlies in Dubai, losing 1-0 to Al Hilal United and drawing 1-1 with Liwa FC.

