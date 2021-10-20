Two former Ghana internationals Stephen Appiah and Tony Baffoe spent time together over the weekend

Stephen Appiah shared the moment on his Instagram page

The pair were former captains of the Black Stars in different eras

Two of Ghana's great ex-footballers, Tony Baffoe and Stephen Appiah had dinner together at a restaurant in Accra over the weekend at the full glare of fans.

The two former captains looked to be catching up on good times in the company of publicist for the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie.

In photos posted on Instagram by former Black Stars skipper, Stephen Appiah, the duo were looking stunning.

More sushi: Ex-Black Stars captains Tony Baffoe and Stephen Appiah dine together in Accra. SOURCE: Instagram/ @stephenappiahofficial Twitter/ @AnthonyBaffoe

Appiah posted the picture with the caption, "More sushi, please."

Tony Baffoe and Stephen Appiah are regarded as legends in Ghanaian football, having both played a role in the history of the sport in the West African country.

Baffoe, until recently was CAF General Secretary, and became the first African to be a match commissioner in the final of the World Cup, when he supervised the game between Germany and Argentina in 2014.

He was captain of the Black Stars in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal 1992. Ghana lost that game in a marathon penalty shootout against Ivory Coast.

These days he works as president of FIFpro Ghana, an organization that takes care of the welfare of footballers.

Meanwhile, Stephen Appiah led Ghana to her first ever World Cup appearance in 2006, and was also a member of the Black Stars when they got to the quarter finals four years later in South Africa.

In recent times, he has worked with the technical team of the Black Stars and he still remains an iconic figure in the country.

