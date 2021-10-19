Stephen Appiah's son Rodney is preparing ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season

Rodney was spotted training with Great Olympics as the club prepared for the 2021/22 campaign

The teen sensation joined the Dade Boys last year after convincing his Dad he wants to play football

Son of legendary Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, Rodney Appiah, has been spotted training with Accra Great Olympics ahead of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

Rodney Appiah joined Great Olympics last season but he is yet to establish himself in the team and it looks like this could be his season.

In a photo spotted on social media, the young Appiah is seen training rigorously and looks set to make a breakthrough in the upcoming season.

Rodney Appiah convinced his father he wanted to stop school and start football professionally early this year.

His father in an emotional interview with Tv3 revealed his excitement and added he is going to support him through his career. '

“One day I sat him down and asked him why he was moody at the time, and he said ‘daddy I think now I want to play football’," said Stephen Appiah to Tv3.

Rodney Appiah is enormously talented like his father and would want to even do better than his father. He has been involved in the club's pre-season friendlies.

Stephen Appiah is revered in Ghana for leading the Black Stars to the World Cup in Germany 2006, and was also the captain of the team when the West Africans reached the quarter finals in 2010.

