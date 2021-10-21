CAF President Patrice Motsepe is in Ghana on a working visit

The South African business mogul is in Accra for the Youth Connekt Africa summit

The CAF boss was received in Ghana by the Sports Ministry and the Football Association

President of the Confederation of African Football, Dr Patrice Motsepe, has arrived in Ghana on a two-day working visit.

The South African businessman is in Accra for the Youth Connekt Africa Summit, where he is a Guest Speaker. The event is being held at the Accra International Conference Center.

In photos posted on Twitter, and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Motsepe was received by the Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif.

Patrice Motsepe: CAF President in Ghana for a two-day working visit. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Mr Patrice Motsepe, who assumed office this year, will speak at the Youth Connekt Summit today in Accra, where he will share ideas on how to be successful in business.

The business mogul will also spend time with the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo to discuss issues with regards to youth development and football.

‘’I feel honored to be in Ghana to participate in this Youth summit and also to meet the football community,’’ Dr Motsepe told the GFA entourage at the Airport on his arrival.

'’I feel very proud of Ghana and your achievements as a country. It’s good to help the Youth and so I am glad to be here to share ideas with the Youth and also to meet the President of the Republic of Ghana and other top officials," he added.

He has been President of CAF since March 2021 and will serve for the next four years.

He replaced Dr Ahmad Ahmad after his predecessor's administration was hit with corruption scandals.

