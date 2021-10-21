Sharaf Mahama, son of former Ghana President John Mahama watched the CAF Champions League game between Hearts and Wydad

Sharaf Mahama is a big football fan and it seemed he was there to support Hearts of Oak

He recently trained with Ghana Premier League side WAFA

Son of former Ghana President John Mahama, Sharaf Mahama, was spotted watch the epic CAF Champions League game between Hearts of Oak and Wydad Casablanca.

The football enthusiast was at the Accra Sports Stadium to support the Ghanaian champions as they defeat Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club.

In a photo posted on Facebook by Phobia Sports News, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sharaf is seen enjoying the moment with a friend.

Ex-President John Mahama's son spotted watching Hearts v Wydad Casablanca game; photo drops. SOURCE: Facebook/ Phobia Sports News Twitter/ @fredericknuetei

Sharaf Mahama is a big fan of football, having tried out the game at several clubs including training with Ghana Premier League side WAFA.

He also spent time with KV Mechelen in Belgium.

His trip to the Accra Sports Stadium watch the Phobians did not end in disappointment as the double winners defeated the North Africans 1-0, thanks to an Isaac Mensah brilliant strike.

Hearts of Oak will travel to Morocco on Thursday for Sunday's second leg clash against Wydad in Casablanca.

The winner of the two legged clash will progress to the Group Stages of the CAF Champions League with the loser demoted to the CAF Confederation Cup.

Last season, Hearts won the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup titles, their first double in two decades.

The last time they won the CAF Champions League was in 2000 and were winners of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2004, when they defeated Asante Kotoko on penalties in Kumasi.

