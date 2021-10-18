Hearts of Oak beat Wydad Athletic Club 1-0 at home in the CAF Champions League

Isaac Mensah netted the only goal as the Phobians travel to Morocco with a slim advantage

The winner on aggregate progresses to the Group stages of the competition

Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Moroccan champions Wydad Athletic Club 1-0 in the first leg of their CAF Champions League round of 32 tie.

Striker Isaac Mensah's stunning strike earned the Phobians an important victory ahead of their trip to Morocco next week for the second leg.

The Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak, began the game slowly with Wydad piling an early pressure on the hosts.

The visitors almost fetched an opener early in the game but for the heroics of Hearts goalkeeper Richard Attah, who was returning from international duty with the Black Stars.

The game swung after twenty minutes as Hearts began to warm themselves into the match, with forwards Daniel Barnieh and Kofi Kordzi making all the positive moves.

Hearts of Oak thought they should have won a penalty after striker Afriyie Barnieh was brought down by the Wydad goalie, but referee Helder Martins Carvalho waved play on. A similar incident happened when forward Kofi Kordzi looked to have been impeded in the box.

After waves and waves of attack, the deadlock was finally broken after Isaac Mensah met a delightful cross from midfielder Salifu Ibrahim in the 42nd minute.

Hearts went into the break with the advantage and should have had more after the break.

Despite all the chances created, the Phobians could not find a second goal cushion, but the Moroccans had a last minute goal ruled offside.

“Tactically I think the game was good for us because many even thought Hearts of Oak cannot even get a goal against WAC but of course We wanted to score more as well," said coach of Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu, after the game.

