Hearts leave for Morocco ahead of CAF Champions League clash against Wydad

Ghana giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, have left the country on Thursday, October 21, 2021 for Morocco ahead of their CAF champions League game against Wydad Athletic Club.

The Ghana Premier League champions traveled to Casablanca with a goal advantage from the first leg played in Accra last Sunday.

In photos posted on Twitter by the club, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Phobians looked poised for the work ahead.

The Rainbow club are expected to touch down in the early hours of Friday morning before they draw their training plan for the two days ahead of the game on Sunday.

Coach Samuel Boadu and his technical team travel with a 24-man team, including defender Raddy Ovouka, who recovered from an injury he suffer in the match last Sun day.

The Phobians need a draw or win to progress to the group stages of Africa's elite club competition.

Forward Isaac Mensah's 40th minute goal separate the two sides before the next ninety minutes, which will be the decider.

Meanwhile, any team that loses at the round of 32 of the CAF Champions League drops to the CAF Confederation Cup.

Hearts reached the last 32 after defeating Guinean side Club Industriel de Kamsar in Accra last month.

Hearts of Oak will begin the defence of their Ghana Premier League title next week against regional rivals Legon Cities FC.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, son of former Ghana President John Mahama, Sharaf Mahama, was spotted watching the epic CAF Champions League game between Hearts of Oak and Wydad Casablanca.

The football enthusiast was at the Accra Sports Stadium to support the Ghanaian champions as they defeated Moroccan giants, Wydad Athletic Club.

In a photo posted on Facebook by Phobia Sports News, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sharaf is seen enjoying the moment with a friend.

