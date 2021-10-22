CAF President Patrice Motsepe believes in Ghana's ability to win the World Cup

CAF President says Ghana can win the AFCON and the World Cup

The South African business mogul has been in Ghana for a two-day working visit

The Black Stars are chasing a fifth Nations Cup glory

President of the Confederation Africa Football, Dr Patrice Motsepe, has said Ghana can win the FIFA World Cup because the Black Stars have talents capable of competing with the best.

Dr Patrice Motsepe has been in Ghana on a two-day working visit, where he took time to meet the Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku and the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif.

In a meet with the media at the GFA secretariat in Accra on Thursday, October 21, 2021, the South African business mogul revealed Ghana has what it takes to win the World Cup.

“This country has the talent and resources to produce a national team that can win the AFCON, but also win a World Cup,” Dr. Motsepe said.

Dr Motsepe was a guest of honour at the Youth Conekt Africa Summit currently on going in Accra.

He spoke to the youth on issues of leadership and how to strive as a young business man or woman.

He also shared his path to success with students and delegates from various part of the continent.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will be chasing a fifth Africa Cup of Nations title in next year's competition in Cameroon.

The team currently lies second in Group G of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, just a point behind South Africa.

The winner of the group advances to the play-offs spot of the the qualifiers next year.

The 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar.

