Ghana captain Andre Ayew has won his first title with Al Sadd

The 31-year-old starred as Al Sadd beat Al Rayyan in the final of the Amir Cup

The Wolves won the game on penalties after a pulsating draw

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Captain of Ghana's Black Stars, Andre Ayew has won his first silverware at Qatari club Al Sadd, after helping them beat rivals Al Rayyan in the final of the Amir Cup.

After a pulsating 1-1 draw, with goals scored by Yacine Brahimi of Rayyan and Santi Carzola of Al Sadd, the game had to be decided on penalties.

In photos posted on Twitter by Al Sadd, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian star is seen with his teammates celebrating their first trophy of the campaign.

Andre Ayew wins first title with Al Sadd after beating rivals Al Rayyan in the Emir Cup final. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AlsaddSC

Source: Twitter

Andre Ayew played 80 minutes and had to be replaced by Al Assadallah as the Wolves chased a winner.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Al Rayyan broke the deadlock from the spot in the 44th minute through Algerian forward Yacinne Brahimi.

But Al Sadd grabbed the equalizer from the spot, when Spanish midfielder Santi Carzola converted in the 58th minute.

Following 90 minutes and extra time of exhilarating football, Jung Wun-young netted the winner in the penalties shootouts after Shojae Khalilzadeh missed for Al Rayyan.

Andre Ayew will celebrate his first silver with the club after joining in the summer from Swansea City. The Ghana international has been in outstanding form for the Qatari champions, having netted 5 goals in eight games.

Al Sadd return to action on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 as they face Umm Salal in the Qatari Stars League.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, a section of the Ghanaian community in Qatar gathered to sing praises of Black Stars captain Andre Ayew following his amazing start to life in the league.

The Black Stars captain has been in outstanding form for Al Sadd, scoring five goals in the six games he has played this season.

In a video posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, fans of the Black Stars player carried placards and chanted his named all through the night.

Source: Yen