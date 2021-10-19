A video of the Ghanaian community in Qatar chanting praises of Andre Ayew has popped up on social media

The Black Stars captain has been in top form since joining Al Sadd in Qatar

Andre Ayew has scored five goals in six games for Al Sadd in the Qatari Super League

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A section of the Ghanaian community in Qatar gathered to sing praises of Black Stars captain Andre Ayew following his amazing start to life in the league.

The Black Stars captain has been in outstanding form for Al Sadd, scoring five goals in the six games he has played this season.

In a video posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, fans of the Black Stars player carried placards and chanted his named all through the night.

Ghanaian community in Qatar chant Andre Ayew's praises following his fine form at Al Sadd. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AyewAndre @ltf_tv

Source: Twitter

The 31-year-old joined Al Sadd in the summer transfer window after leaving Welsh club Swansea City.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The in-form attacker has scored in each of Al Sadd's last five games and was also on target for the Black Stars when Ghana played Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers.

The fans, mostly workers in the United Arab Emirates have been impressed with Ayew's output and spent Sunday night singing his name.

On the same night, Ayew had scored in Al Sadd's 6-4 thumping of Al Gharafa to keep his side unbeaten in the ongoing season.

Al Sadd have won all six games this season and are top of the Qatari Stars League table with a 100% record.

The former Marseille star could win his first trophy with the club when they face Al Rayyan in the Emir Cup final on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Ayew previously played for Olympique Marseille, West Ham and Swansea, and was a cult hero in Wales.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, captain of the senior national team of Ghana, Andre Ayew, has netted his fifth goal of the season in Qatar as Al Sadd defeated Al Gharafa on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

The 31-year-old, who started the game from the bench scored the final goal in the 6-4 thriller at the Al Gharafa Stadium.

In photos posted on Twitter, the in-form forward expressed delight on scoring again for his side as they maintained their 100% record start to the season.

Source: Yen.com.gh