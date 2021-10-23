Clinical Manchester City See Off Brighton to Climb to Second

City were too good for Brighton as they cruised to a 4-1 win at the Ammex

Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez all scored to help City keep pace with Liverpool

The win takes Guardiola’s side second, ahead of Liverpool who face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday

Manchester City produced a devastating first-half display to completely blow away Brighton and Hove Albion as Pep Guardiola’s side temporarily moved up to second on the log.

Man City were too strong for Brighton and Hove Albion. Photo by Clive Rose.

City scored three goals in the opening half-hour against the helpless Brighton, who found it difficult to cope with the visitors sweeping attacks.

Gabriel Jesus was the first to set the mood for what was to come in the 10th minute as his shot was expertly cleared off the line by Lewis Dunk.

There was no denying Ilkay Gundogan, however, as the German slotted home after being found by Bernardo Silva with a pass in the box three minutes later.

Brighton showed some bravery in attack but it was during one of these surges forward that they were conceded a second as City doubled their lead through a quick break.

Summer signing Jack Grealish flicked the ball into Phil Foden’s path and England midfielder was clinical enough to get his third goal of the season.

Foden then got his second of the day and City’s third three minutes later after Gabriel Jesus deflected shot came off him.

City were in rampant form in the first half and Foden nearly sealed a first-half hat trick but Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez expertly kept him out.

Graham Potter’s side were much improved after the break and City goalkeeper Ederson had to come up with decent saves to keep out Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard on separate occasions.

The Seagulls eventually got their goal, albeit from the penalty spot after when Enock Mwepu was brought down in the box.

Alexis Mac Allister scored from the spot but that goal proved to merely be a consolation as City added another late on through Riyad Mahrez.

Chelsea hit Norwich for 7

In the other result, Mason Mount bagged a hat trick as Chelsea thrashed bottom-side Norwich City

With Lukaku and Timo Werner out injured, Thomas Tuchel opted for an attack including Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, who were tasked with providing the much-needed firepower up front.

But as it turned out, the inspiration came from virtually all areas of the pitch as the Blues were 2-0 ahead inside 18 minutes.

