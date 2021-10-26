Ghana forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom provided an assist to help Beitar Jerusalem return to winning ways

The 28-year-old produced a man of the match performance as Beitar beat Hapeol Haifa 2-1

Baokye-Yiadom joined the Israeli outfit in the summer transfer window

Ghana forward, Richard Boakye-Yiadom, has rediscovered the form that once endeared him to fans of the Black Stars after hitting the ground running in Israel.

The 28-year-old starred for Beitar Jerusalem in the Israeli league on Sunday, October 24, 2021 as they defeated giants Hapoel Haifa at the Teddy Stadium.

In photos posted on the Beitar's official website, the former Juventus forward is seen celebrating with a teammate after providing the assist for the opening goal.

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom hits form in Israel to help Beitar Jerusalem beat Hapoel Haifa. SOURCE: Twitter/ @fcbeitar

Source: Twitter

Boakye-Yiadom, who has been long considered the heir apparent to Asamoah Gyan's throne at the national team, provided the assist for Yarden Yashua's opener in the 29th minute.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The ex-Atalanta player was all over in the game, causing trouble for the defence of Macabbi Haifa.

Despite helping his side get the opener, the visitors pulled level through Alon Turgeman at the stroke of half time.

However, Beitar Jerusalem restored their lead after the break when Adir Tamir scored in the 58th minute.

Boakye-Yiadom was kept in the game until the 89th minute when he was replaced by Roei Herman.

The free scoring Ghanaian has netted twice in seven games in the Israeli topflight league.

He is expected to play a key role in the Jerusalem-based club's campaign this season.

Boakye-Yiadom was a member of the Ghana U-20 team at the FIFA World Cup in 2013, helping the Black Satellites to Bronze medal. He also played for the Black Stars at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, says he wants to win more trophies at Al Sadd after helping his club to the Emir Cup success with a victory over Al Rayyan.

The Wolves defeated their rivals 5-4 on penalties to win the first title of the season on Friday, October 22, 2021.

In an interview with Bein Sports after the game, the former Marseille player who is delighted to win his maiden trophy expressed his desire to win more.

Source: Yen