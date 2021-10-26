Frenkie de Jong could leave Barcelona before his contract expires following Bayern and Man City's interest in him

The midfielder has been at the Camp Nou in 2019 after penning a long term deal with the Spanish League side until 2026

But the European giants are hoping to use Barca's financial situation to lure the youngster away from the club

Barcelona's talented midfielder Frenkie de Jong has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

The Dutchman joined the Catalans from Ajax Amsterdam in the summer of 2019 and his long term contract will see him represent the La Liga club until June 2026.

However, the above-mentioned European giants are hoping to get lucky by luring him away from Camp Nou before his deal with them expires.

Frenkie De Jong in action for Barcelona in Sunday's El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid at Camp Nou. Photo by David Ramos

De Jong has been a key member of Ronald Koeman's squad and was one of the standout players in their recent 2-1 El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid over the weekend as reported by SunSport quoting Cacliomercato.

The publication added that both City and Bayern seem satisfied with the midfielder's display since they started monitoring him and they will hope to explore the club's financial difficulties in approaching his deal.

Barcelona have had to let Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and a host of their other stars owing to the fact that they couldn't maintain such high-profile players on their payroll.

De Jong has already made a total of 104 appearances across all competitions, scoring nine goals and 14 assists in the process.

