Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena is in stable condition after collapsing in a football game

A photo spotted on social media shows the striker doing well

Dwamena's career has been largely affected by a heart problem

Ghanaian forward, Raphael Dwamena, is recovering after collapsing in a football match between BW Linz and Hartberg in the Austrian Cup.

The 26-year-old fell unconscious and had to be rushed to the hospital, where he has been receiving treatment since last night.

However, photos spotted on Twitter, shows the lanky forward is responding to treatment from a hospital in Austria.

Raphael Dwamena is stable condition after collapsing in a game in Austria; photo drops. SOURCE: Facebook/ FC Blau-Weiß Linz

Dwamena is expected to leave the hospital in the coming days but it is not clear if he will continue to pursue his football career.

“Raphael is doing well so far, I was able to convince myself of that at his hospital today and he can laugh again. The scope of the situation is not easy and of course he has now become aware of all of this again and he can realistically assess the future. The doctors' testimony was that his life was never in acute danger because of his defibrillator," said technical director Tino Wawra to the club's website.

The striker just returned to competitive football three weeks ago after a year and a half out following diagnosis of a heart problem.

Some of his teammates and other top personalities took to social media to wish the forward speedy recovery.

"Good to see Raphael Dwamena with a smile. Soldier on Ralph," top sports journalist Michael Oti Adjei.

"We thank God and medical team for the life of Raphael Dwamena. Doing well in hospital," wrote Starr FM's Benjamin Yamoah.

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah posted emojis of prayers to the player.

Cyprus based Kingsley Sarfo also posted "Get well soon bro."

Raphael Dwamena has been playing with an implanted defibrillator since returning to action but it was disclosed that there was a problem last night.

“His defibrillator struck and the doctors were able to stabilize him quickly,” Linz manager Stefan Reiter told the APA.

