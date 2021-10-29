Ayew ladies: Meet the beautiful and adorable ladies in the Ayew family
- The Ayew family is noted for their footballing history starting from the legendary Abedi Pele
- The family is not just about the sports as they also have a beautiful feminine side
- YEN.com.gh has gathered some lovely photos of ladies in the family as well as who they are
Ghana's footballing royalty, the Ayew family has long been noted for their contributions to the sport in the country, starting with legend Abedi Pele.
Abedi Pele passed the torch to his three sons Rahim Ayew, Andre and Jordan Ayew, with the middle child now captain of the Black Stars.
But the Ayew family is not just a male dominated family but has a lovely feminine side.
YEN.com.gh looks at the women that make the beautiful Ayew family.
Maha Ayew: The first lady of the Ayew family
Maha Ayew is the beautiful wife of three times African footballer of the year, Abedi Pele. Maha married Abedi Pele in 1987 and the pair had three children together. Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Imani Ayew.
Imani Ayew: The sister of the Ayew brothers
Imani Ayew is the only daughter on Abedi Pele. The beautiful Imani also tries sports sometimes and she is known for engaging in Tennis, but not competitively.
Yvonne Ayew: The wife of Andre Ayew
Yvonne Ayew is the lovely wife of Abedi Pele's first son, Andre Ayew. The couple have two daughters together, Inaya and Maha. The pair have been together for years now, since her schools days.
Inaya Ayew
Inaya is the first daughter of Andre Ayew. Inaya recently celebrated her tenth birth with her father throwing a party for her in Dubai.
Maha Ayew
She is the second child and daughter of Andre Ayew. Maha is five years old.
Jordan Ayew has a daughter but information about her has been scanty, leaving us with only her photo.
