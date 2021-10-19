Black Stars captain Dede Ayew's first daughter, Inaya, has turned 10 years old today, October 19, 2021

A beautiful party has been thrown for Inaya in celebration of her new milestone

Photos from the party which happens to be her first birthday celebration in Qatar have surfaced on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Inaya Ayew, the daughter of Black Stars captain Andre 'Dede' Ayew, has turned 10 years old today, October 19, 2021.

To mark her new milestone, a mini birthday party has been held for Inaya in Qatar where her father currently plays for Doha-based Al Sadd SC.

Photos sighted by YEN.com.gh show the celebration was a simple but eventful and exciting one for Inaya.

Dede Ayew's first daughter Inaya has turned 10 years old Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

In the photos which were shared on the Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, Inaya is seen dressed in a black t-shirt with some friends.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Some of the photos showed the birthday girl with her parents, sister, and other friends. She had a beautifully designed birthday cake in front of her.

Who is Inaya Ayew?

Inaya happens to be the first daughter of the Black Stars captain. She is one of the two children Dede Ayew has with his wife, Yvonne.

Their second child is also a girl. The second girl was named after Dede Ayew's mother, Maha.

Dede Ayew's sister Imani celebrates birthday

Inaya's birthday comes just about four months after her father's only sister, Imani, turned 23 years old.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Imani had a simple and lovely birthday celebration with family and friends.

Photos from Imani's party saw Dede and their mother joining others to celebrate her.

Dumelo massages Nadia

In other news on YEN.com.gh, actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has been spotted in a cozy video with his colleague, Nadia Buari.

The video which has been sighted on social media had the actor massaging and kissing the feet of the actress while she giggled.

Dumelo's wife, Gifty, who shared the video on social media described it as a 'scandal' while jokingly asking fans if she should react or not.

Source: Yen.com.gh