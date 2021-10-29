Former Manchester United and Juventus defender Patrice Evra has claimed that Ronaldo left Juventus because he was being figured out as the problem

The Portugal international started the season with Juventus, but he decided to leave making a return to Manchester United

Evra who played with Ronaldo at Manchester United claimed that the Portuguese felt he was not treated well in Turin

Patrice Evra has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo felt he was being unfairly treated which was the main reason he left Italian giants Juventus this summer for a return to Manchester United.

After spending three seasons at Juventus winning the League title two times, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave the Old Lady for a stunning return to the Premier League where he made his name in football.

Juventus actually signed Cristiano Ronaldo with the hopes of them winning the Champions League, but the Portuguese was unable to help the Old Lady land the title.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United. Photo by Shaun Botterill

Recently, some Juventus players slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for the way he left the club for a return to Manchester United and Evra who also played in Turin has made a statement.

According to the report on Daily Mail, the former France international claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo left because he was being condemned for all Juventus' bad result.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are preparing for their next game against Spurs in the Premier League.

Patrice Evra's comment about Cristiano Ronaldo

''Because he needs love and respect. He had understood that in Turin, he was becoming the scapegoat for Juventus’ bad results.

''However, many forget that it’s not easy to win in Serie A. Andre Agnelli’s target is to win the Scudetto every year, not the Champions League.''

