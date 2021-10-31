Barcelona Fail to Win Under New boss in La Liga Fixture Against Alaves

Barcelona played out a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Alaves in their tenth La Liga fixture of the season at Camp Nou

The club started life without their former boss Ronald Koeman who was sacked during the week and replaced by caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan

Memphis Depay's goal was canceled by Luis Rioja as both teams shared the spoils in the entertaining contest

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou by Deportivo Alaves in Sergi Barjuan's first match in charge.

Ronald Koeman has been left off the hook in midweek after La Blaugrana slipped to a 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona weer held at home by Alaves in Sergi Barjuan's first match in charge. Photo by Alex Caparros

Source: UGC

Summary of the game

The home started the game brightly but failed to convert chances coming their way but finally broke the deadlock in the second half.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Memphis Depay unleashed a rocket of a shot from outside the 18-yard box giving the Alaves goalkeeper no chance as he made it 1-0 in the 49th minute.

Three minutes later, Alaves fought back and restored parity following a brilliant solo move from Luis Rioja, as he needed a sleeky one-two from Joselu to displace Marc-Andre ter Stegen to score the equalizer.

The match produced no goals as fans at the Camp Nou were disappointed with the result which left Barcelona in ninth position.

Real Madrid grabs away win at Elche

Meanwhile, Real Madrid shook off their disappointing midweek draw to Osasuna as they defeated Elche by 2-1.

Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior grabbed both goals in each half with Pere Milla scoring a late strike for Elche but it was too little too late.

Koeman sacked as Barcelona boss

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ronald Koeman has been shown the door as Barcelona boss following poor strings of results this season, Sky Sports, Euro Sport.

The Dutch gaffer suffered another embarrassing defeat to Rayo Vallecano in their week 11 La Liga fixture, losing by 1-0.

La Blaugrana lost their fourth game in six matches in all competitions and the club believe it is time to let Koeman off the hook.

Xavi agrees to become Barcelona new boss

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had also reported that former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez is on the verge of returning to the Camp Nou, but this time as a manager following the sacking of Ronald Koeman, SunSport reports.

Although there are no official statements from the club, several reports claim that Xavi has been contacted to take up the managerial role at Camp Nou.

Koeman was shown the door as Barcelona boss following poor strings of results this season after they suffered another embarrassing defeat to Rayo Vallecano in their week 11 La Liga fixture, losing 1-0.

Source: Yen Newspaper