Gary Neville advises Solskjaer to always play with two strikers after Ronaldo, Cavani, and Rashford scored against Tottenham

According to the former Man United star, Ronaldo looked like a little boy against Liverpool but was happier against Tottenham

Man United's victory against Tottenham helped them move up to fifth place in the Premier League table

Cristiano Ronaldo looked like a 'little boy' against Liverpool and the change of formation against Tottenham suited him, according to Man United legend Gary Neville, Dailymail and UK Sun report.

According to Neville, the 5-3-2 formation which Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deployed in the club's 3-0 victory away to Tottenham, will bring out the best in Ronaldo.

Man United legend Gary Neville advises Solskjaer to always play with two strikers after Ronaldo, Cavani, and Rashford scored against Tottenham. Photo by Visionhaus

Solskjaer, who has been on the brink of the sack after Man United embarrassing 5-0 loss to Liverpool, opted to deploy Edinson Cavani up front alongside Ronaldo against Tottenham.

The decision proved to be an inspired one, with both players getting on the scoresheet before substitute Marcus Rashford added a third goal.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the match, Neville said: "I'm stunned it's taken six, seven, eight weeks of bad performances, inept attitude to defending without the ball, and why has it taken the manager to be on the brink of the sack and the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool to get into shape. I don't know why it's taken so long but they've certainly done something today; work hard as a team without the ball.

"I've not liked the body language in the last three or four games. The manager not looking like he can impact them. It looks like something's happened this week where they have come together.

"It's proved today they can put some sort of performance together. Why did United think they could press Liverpool? Today was a decent start but it doesn't let anybody off the hook. They've got games against Atalanta and City.

"Varane did that job well today. I thought it made the midfield players more confident to press. The big difference is Cavani and Ronaldo being closer to the midfield. There's been a massive change this week. Why has it taken really bad performances to get to that point?.

"If you have someone like Ronaldo in the dressing room you have to get him in the team.

"Leaving Sancho, Greenwood, and Rashford on the bench is not the plan. He's played 4-2-3-1 the last seven matches, but the change in the system did suit Ronaldo. Seeing him on his own up front against Liverpool, he looked like a little boy."

Ronaldo scored with a volley at the far post to give Man United a 1-0 half-time lead. He then set up Cavani in the second half to make it 2-0 before Rashford sealed the victory with the third late on in the game.

The result saw Man United move up to fifth place in the Premier League table.

Solskjaer says McTominay should be the man of the match against Tottenham

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has singled out Scott McTominay for praise after his side's 3-0 huge win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, October 30.

Man United used the London trip to bring their woeful run of form to a halt in a match that saw Cristiano Ronaldo score and assist.

The result was a perfect response to the Red Devils' worrying form that saw them suffer a 5-0 loss against rivals Liverpool last weekend.

Ronaldo was named the man of the match following his spectacular goal and brilliant play in the build-up to Edinson Cavani's effort in the second period of the match.

However, Solskjaer contends McTominay was his side's standout player, claiming the Scot was unplayable.

Martial's wife Melanie slams Solskjaer for benching her husband again

Meanwhile, Melanie, the wife of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial, has taken Ole Gunnar Sokskjaer to the cleaners for benching her husband yet again in the Premier League.

The Red Devils who were thoroughly beaten 5-0 at home by Liverpool put behind their poor performance of last weekend to defeat Tottenham 3-0 on Saturday, October 30.

And yet again, Martial was not named in the matchday squad, with strikers Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, and Marcus Rashford all finding the back of the net at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The last time Martial featured for the club was earlier this month when he was on the score sheet against Everton.

And since then, the Frenchman has been overlooked but the United manager earlier claimed he was on the verge of returning.

Now his wife, Melanie, claims the former Monaco man has been fit and available for selection as against report that he is injured.

