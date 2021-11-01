Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Tottenham over the weekend in United's 3-0 win in the Premier League game

The Portugal international however responded that he wants to continue helping Manchester United in all competitions

Manchester United are now occupying fifth position on the Premier League table with 17 points after 10 games played

Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to criticism from fans of Manchester United with the Portugal international claiming that he will not allow the lashes of the supporters affect him games.

Manchester United fans were angry after their big home defeat against Liverpool in a Premier League game played at Anfield in which Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to score.

Mohamed Salah turned Old Trafford to a party ground for himself as the Egypt international scored three goals against one of the best goalkeepers in the world David de Gea.

The loss against Liverpool in the Premier League put serious pressure on manager Ole Solskjaer in which some managers have been linked with a move to Old Trafford

Manchester United redeemed themselves at Spurs

Ole Solskjaer and his wards however redeemed themselves in their last Premier League game against Tottenham winning 3-0 in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored 3 goals.

According to the report on UK Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo explained that his job is to help Manchester United get good results in all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo's comment

"We had results that we didn't expect, the team was under pressure and a little bit sad, but we knew today that we would answer. We played good.

"My job is to help the team with my experience, goals, assists and I did today - feel so pleased for that.''

