Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has stated that to become the best player in the world, Kylian Mbappe must "taste blood and walk on fire", Football 365 reports.

Many have tipped Mbappe to go on to become a great player over the next decade following his exploits for Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old has already scored 165 senior career goals as was also part of the French team that won the World Cup in 2018 following his impressive show in Russia.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic tells Mbappe to improve on his game. Photo: Christian Liewig - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

So far, Mbappe has won eight major titles since his move to PSG back in 2017 while Ibrahimovic won four consecutive Ligue 1 titles during a trophy-laden stint with the club between 2012 and 2016.

Ibra is a fan of Mbappe, but the veteran has his doubts over the Frenchman.

Ibrahimovic told Telefoot via Mirror:

"I love Mbappe but he isn’t doing enough. He can become very strong if he hurts himself. He needs to taste blood and walk on fire.

"Surround yourself with people who tell you you’re not good enough and you will become the best."

Ibrahimovic scored an astonishing 156 goals in 180 appearances during his time at the Parc des Princes.

Rafa Marquez tips Lewandowski for Ballon d’Or

Meanwhile, ex-Barcelona defender Rafa Marquez has backed Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski to win this year's Ballon d'Or award.

The Mexican says the Polish star has been the most consistent player across competitions so far with the Bavarians favourites to lift the Champions League.

Surprisingly, Marquez shunned Lionel Messi who also inspired his national team to their first title in decades after winning the Copa America title in the summer.

Pochettino backs Messi for Ballon d’Or

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mauricio Pochettino may have caused division in the Paris Saint Germain dressing room after backing Lionel Messi to win this year's Ballon d'Or award.

The 34-year-old who joined the Parisians on a two-year deal during the summer window was nominated alongside three of his teammates.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma are among the 30 players shortlisted to contend for the prestigious prize.

