Robert Lewandowski deserves to win the Ballon d'Or more than any other player due to his consistency

Mexican football legend Rafa Marquez tips the Polish star for the annual global silverware ahead of Lionel Messi, Ronaldo among others

Marquez weighed in on the greatest of all time debate as he chose legendary Pele as the best ever to grace the round leather game

Ex-Barcelona defender Rafa Marquez has backed Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski to win this year's Ballon d'Or award.

The Mexican says the Polish star has been the most consistent player across competitions so far with the Bavarians favourites to lift the Champions League.

Surprisingly, Marquez shunned Lionel Messi who also inspired his national team to their first title in decades after winning the Copa America title in the summer.

Robert Lewandowski in action for Bayern Munich against Hoffenheim over the weekend at Allianz Arena. Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images

What Rafa Marquez about who deserves to win Ballon d'Or

Lewandowski missed out on winning the prestigious prize last year due to COVID-19 but the attacker has picked up from where he stopped having already scored 17 goals and one assist in 13 appearances so far this term. Marquez was quoted by Sports Keeda saying:

"This year, Lewandowski has been the most consistent and Bayern is one of the favorites to win another Champions League."

The 42-year-old who shared the dressing room with Messi once again ignored the Argentine as he named legendary Pele as the greatest Player in football history.

"The best player in history is Pele"

In the 2020-21 season, Lewandowski scored 48 goals and nine assists in 40 appearances while winning his ninth Bundesliga title.

