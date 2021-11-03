Ghanaian teen Kamaldeen Sulemana named in Europe's U21 Team of the Month

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has been included in Europe's U21 Team of the Month

The 19-year-old was named in the team after his impressive display in the month of October

The best XI is selected from players plying their trade in Europe's top 5 league

Ghanaian teen sensation, Kamaldeen Sulemana has been named in Whoscored.com's team of the month following his incredible displays in October for Stade Rennais.

The 19-year-old had a phenomenal month, leading the Red and Blacks to an unbeaten run in the French Ligue 1 last month.

In a post on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian attacker joins an elite squad which includes Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

Ghanaian teen Kamaldeen Suelemana named in Europe's U21 Team of the Month. SOURCE: Twitter/ @staderennais

Source: Twitter

Kamaldeen had a rating of 7.71 and was one of the most successful dribblers in the Ligue 1 one month.

"One of the big success stories of this season in France has been Rennes' Kamaldeen Sulemana. Rennes have enjoyed some superb wingers in recent years with Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha and Ismaila Sarr all passing through and Sulemana is the latest. The 19-year-old played a direct hand in two goals in four league appearances last month, while averaging 4 successful dribbles per game and 2.3 key passes per game," wrote Whoscored.

The Ghanaian winger started the month with an assist in the game against Paris Saint Germain, before capping it off with a goal against FC Metz. Stade Rennes went unbeaten in the month of October thanks to the Ghanaian forward.

Sulemana is joined by England-based Aaron Ramsdale, Reece James, Emile Rowe Smith, Nathan Collins and Ben Johnson.

The other players on the list are Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Nico Schlotterbeck, Dusan Vlahovic and Giulian Biancone.

Kamaldeen Sulemana tops Messi, Neymar and Mbappe as best dribbler in France

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana has been rated the best dribbler in the French Ligue 1 by CIES Football Observatory.

The popular football statistics website ranked the Stade Rennais player ahead of Paris Saint Germain's trio, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jnr.

In post on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the teen sensation is behind only Adama Traore of Wolves, Rafael Leao of AC Milan and Newcastle United's Alan Saint Maxim in Europe's top five leagues.

