Afena-Gyan and three other Ghanaian footballers to ever play for AS Roma

Teenager Afena-Gyan became the latest Ghanaian to play for AS Roma

The 18-year-old joins an illustrious list of Ghanaian player to have ever played for the Italian giants including Sammy Kuffuor

The other players from the West African country to play for Roma are Francis Obeng and Ahmed Barusso

Italy is one of the favourite destinations for Ghanaian footballers after several success stories, from Mohammed Gago to Stephen Appiah and more recently Kwadwo Asamoah.

The latest Ghanaian player trying to carve a niche for himself in the league is 18-year-old Felix Afena Gyan, who was handed his AS Roma debut a week ago by Jose Mourinho.

However, he is not to only Ghanaian player to have won the jersey of the capital based club and YEN.com.gh looks at the other players from the West African nation to play for Roma.

Samuel Osei Kuffuor

Kuffuor remains one of the most successful Ghanaian footballers to play in Europe after several years of glory at Bayern Munich. But, his spell at AS Roma has largely been missed because of the mark he set in Germany.

Although, he did not make that much of an impact at Roma, he is the Ghanaian player with the most appearances at AS Roma. Kuffuor made 21 serie A appearances for the club when he joined them in the summer of 2005.

Ahmed Apimah Barusso

Barusso's move to AS Roma was one of the most talked about in Italy, after signing for 1.7 million Euros on a five year deal from serie B side Rimini. Despite the news surrounding his move, the ex-Black Stars player failed to live up to expectations, making only seven appearances. He later had to spend time on loan at different clubs including Galatasaray in Turkey.

Francis Obeng

Fairly unknown, just like his days at Roma. He joined AS Roma in 2014 but failed to make an appearance for the club.

