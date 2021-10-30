Felix Afena-Gyan is AS Roma's new darling boy after making his debut in midweek

The teen sensation has seen a rapid rise in his career after just a year in Italy

YEN looks at the ten things our readers should know about Afena Gyan

At 18-year-old, Felix Afena-Gyan became one of the youngest players from Africa to make their debut in a top European league after featuring in AS Roma's victory over Cagliari in midweek.

The teen sensation, eighteen months ago, had know idea he was going to travel abroad or even play for a big club in Italy when he was enjoying himself of the streets of Wenchi.

YEN.com.gh has dug to find a bit more about the next big thing in Ghanaian football.

Felix Afena-Gyan: Ten things you need to know about Jose Mourinho's new darling boy. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ASRomaEN @_owurakuampofo

Birth place

Felix Afena Gyan was born in Wenchi, the capital of Ghana's Bono Region. He is from a little town in Wenchi called Beposo.

High School

The AS Roma star is a product of Berekum Presec, where he completed his high school education in 2019. He was also a member of the school's football team.

High school football

Afena-Gyan's performances with Berekum Presec earned him an invite for the Regional school team in 2018,

Milo competition

He was captain of the Bono Ahafo Regional school team. He was one of the best players at the Milo championship.

Team played in Ghana

Gyan did not play any professional club but was a player of a youth team in Wenchi, called Real Madrid.

Asante Kotoko links

Felix's mum wanted him to join Asante Kotoko's youth side but at that time the Academy was not set and the prospects of him joining the first team looked bleak.

EurAfrica Academy

The teen sensation was sent to EurAfrica Academy, an institution that was formed in 2018 and has produced several young talents to clubs in Europe.

AC Milan trials

Afena-Gyan went on trials at AC Milan but Roma spotted a rough diamond and were quick to sign him for their youth side.

Roma youth team debut

On March 13, 2021, he made his debut for the youth team of AS Roma. Gyan scored and created a goal as Roma thumped Genoa 5-0.

Primavera's top scorer

He is the leading scorer in the youth league in Italy, after netting six goals in 5 matches this season.

