I will score 50 goals when the league starts - New Edubiase star Lil Win

Popular Ghanaian actor turned footballer Lil Win has promised to score 50 goals in the Division One League

The Kumawood actor has switched careers after it was announced he has joined Division One side New Edubiase

Lil Win was unveiled together with the club's newest signing a fortnight ago

Ghana actor and comedian, Lil Win has pledged to score fifty goals in the Division One league when the new season starts in a few weeks time.

The popular Kumawood actor was unveiled a player of New Edubiase a fortnight ago and has been preparing with the club ahead of the new campaign.

In an interview with Angel FM in Kumasi, the self-acclaimed winger boasted he is being chased by several topflight clubs but he wants to repay New Edubiase owner, Abdul Salam Yakubu, the faith he had in giving him a deal.

"I don't want to mention club's but several of the top flight sides have been calling to find out how much I was paid so they buy me, even Kotoko wants me," said the actor.

"I spoke to the owner of New Edubiase, in fact as a winger I will score a lot of goals. I will score 50 goals. I believe," he added.

Lil Win signed as a player and an ambassador of the club, and has been actively involved in the club's programs in the last week.

New Edubiase are preparing for the new Division One league season, in a bid to make a return to the topflight.

The actor did not disclose if he will continue acting despite his involvement in football, but it is yet to be seen if indeed Lil Win will make an appearance in the league.

