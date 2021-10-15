Actor Lil Win signs for Ghanaian professional football club New Edubiase

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has sign a deal with New Edubiase

The actor will play an ambassadorial role for the Bekwai-based team

Lil Win says he is ready to switch careers and play football

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, professionally known as Lil Win, has signed a deal with football club, New Edubiase United.

The actor signed an ambassadorial deal with the club but he has claimed he joined the team in the interest of switching careers.

In an interview with Happy FM, Lil Win revealed he signed a two year deal to play football.

Lil Win signs for Ghanaian professional football club New Edubiase. SOURCE: Twitter/ @HAPPY989FM

Source: Twitter

“It is time to play football. I have signed two years for New Edubiase United”, he told Happy FM.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“I will be playing in the Number 7 position or any other position in the midfield. The coach is the one who requested for my signature.

"The CEO wants me as the ambassador but the Coach also wants me as a player. I can be in action for first 45 minutes and moving forward I can last for entire 90 minutes. As long as I play for New Edubiase United no team will defeat us.”

Lil Win is one of the most popular actors in the country, starring in over hundred movies in Ghana.

His is expected to sell the club's image out there due to his popularity.

New Edubiase won the Ghanaian FA Cup in 2012 but suffered relegation to the second tier in 2016.

The Division One side unveiled six new players at their Ajiringanor offices in Accra and are hoping to make a return to the topflight.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has spoken after his colleague, Big Akwes, called him evil and labeled all sorts of accusations against him.

Big Akwes had said Lil Win uses juju to kill the talents of rising actors and actresses, and also to destroy the marriages of his colleagues.

However, in a sharp rebuttal, Lil Win has quoted the scripture found at Matthew 25: 14-16, about the distribution of talents.

Source: Yen