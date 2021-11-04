Pep Guardiola has singled out Ronaldo for praise ahead of Man City's trip to Old Trafford

The Spaniard suggested the Portuguese could pose the biggest challenge for City

The encounter comes at a time both City and United have experienced a mix of form this season

Only three points separate the two sides, with the Citizens occupying third place with 20 points

Pep Guardiola seems well aware of the threat Cristiano Ronaldo could pose for Man City ahead of the Manchester derby.

Pep Guardiola has singled out Ronaldo for praise ahead of Man City's trip to Old Trafford. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Man United are scheduled to host rivals Man City for their first derby of the season on Saturday, November 6.

The clash will come after the two teams' European assignment in the Champions League.

While City comfortably won their fixture against Club Brugge, United showed glimpses of weakness as they settled for a 2-2 draw with Atalanta.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Red Devils had to rely on Ronaldo to snatch the vital point, with the Portuguese scoring on either half of the match to ensure the tie ended in a stalemate.

And Guardiola knows too well the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could cause major problems when his side travels to Old Trafford this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the cracker, the City boss noted United are an equally good side and will be making proper preparations as he targets a favourable result.

"I know how good they are – we saw it last season and they have one of the best players in history, a scoring machine who can do unique things," Metro UK quoted Pep saying.

"Of course we have a plan and we are going to try to do our own thing," he added.

Only three points separate the two teams ahead of the meeting after City fell to Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

While the Citizens are placed third on the log with 20 points, United occupies fifth place with 17 points after 10 rounds of matches.

Ronaldo sends Man United teammates message

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Cristiano Ronaldo has after their 2-2 hard-fought Champions League win over Atalanta.

In his message to United teammates, Ronaldo insisted there is always room for the team to improve.

"We still have to improve. We have different players and different systems. We have to adapt but it will take time. We have time to improve," he said.

Source: Yen.com.gh