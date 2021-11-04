Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac will name his team for the games against Ethiopia and South Africa today

Ghana needs victories in those games to qualify from Group G of the qualifiers '

The Black Stars are currently second in Group G just a point behind South Africa

Head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac will name his team for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa today.

The Serbian trainer is expected to name a final squad for the games on November 11 and November 14 at the Ghana Football Association this afternoon.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed the coach's decision to name his squad on Thursday, November 4, 2021 on their official website.

SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

"The Ghana Football Association hereby invites the media to cover Coach Milovan Rajevac’s press conference at 12 noon on Thursday, November 4, 2021 as he names Ghana’s squad for this month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa," wrote the FA on their official website.

"The press conference will take place at the Conference Room of the Ghana Football Association in Accra."

Ghana will play Ethiopia in South Africa after CAF asked the East Africans to changed their venue for the penultimate match. The Black Stars will engage the Waliax on November 11.

The team will return to Ghana, where they hosts the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the crucial final game of the group on November 14.

The Black Stars are hoping to make a return to the World Cup after missing the 2018 edition in Russia.

Qatar hosts the 2022 World Cup next year with Africa allotted five places.

Ghana coach travels to Italy to watch Edmund Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, traveled to Italy to watch in-form midfielder Edmund Addo in the UEFA Champions League game between Sheriff Tiraspol and Inter Milan.

The midfielder has hogged the headlines for his outstanding performance in the UEFA Champions League with the Moldovan club.

In a photo posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Milovan Rajevac met the midfielder as he prepares to announce his team for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa. Read more:

