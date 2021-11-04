He is a player with qualities - AS Roma boss extols Ghanaian teen Afena-Gyan

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has praised the qualities of Felix Afena-Gyan

Mourinho is impressed with what the Ghanaian teen has showed in his two outings for Roma

However, the Portuguese gaffer will miss the 18-year-old's services in the EUROPA Conference League

AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, has extoled the qualities of Ghanaian teen sensation Felix Afena Gyan after making two senior appearances for the club.

The 18-year-old made his debut for the Italian giants a week ago, when he came on as a second half substitute in the 2-1 win over Cagliari.

Ahead of tonight, UEFA Europa Conference League game against Bodo Glimt, the Portuguese gaffer expressed disappointment in not having the youngster for the match.

“With Felix, tomorrow he is a player who is not registered for the Conference League. But he is a player with qualities that we don’t really have in the squad. He’s a player who looks for opportunities that we don’t often try to exploit,” Mourinho said in the pre-match conference.

“We have a lot of players who want the ball at the feet; we don’t have many who look for the spaces to run into. I like him because of how he tries to run into space and how he works out on the pitch. How he presses. He’s aggressive in the spaces."

Felix Afena Gyan has seen a meteoric rise to his career since moving to Italy early this year.

He was promoted from the youth team to the senior side by Jose Mourinho and made his debut a week ago against Cagliari.

The teenager also starred in the 2-1 defeat to AC Milan over the weekend.

