Italian side AS Roma has reacted to Felix Afena Gyan's Black Stars call up

The serie A giants appeared surprised by the teen sensation quick rise after just earning his debut a week ago

Felix Afena-Gyan was invited by Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac for the World Cup qualifiers next week

Italian giants AS Roma has celebrated Ghanaian teen sensation Felix Afena-Gyan after receiving his first invite to the senior national team.

The 18-year-old was named in the Black Stars' squad for the games against Ethiopia and South Africa next week as Ghana hopes to finish the group top of the table.

In a post on Twitter, the serie A side sent emojis of applause to celebrate the payer's call up following his recent rise in Italy.

AS Roma applaud 18-year-old Afena-Gyan for his maiden Black Stars call up. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ASRomaEN

"A first international call-up for Felix Afena-Gyan!," wrote Roma in reply of a tweet announcing the squad.

Milovan Rajevac released a 28-man squad for the matches on November 11 and November 14 in South Africa and Ghana respectively.

Afena-Gyan just made his debut for the Giallorossis in the game against Cagliari last week, where he came on to inspire them to a 2-1 victory.

He also came on as a second half substitute in the 2-1 defeat to AC Milan last Sunday.

His performances has seen him earn praises from the Portuguese gaffer, who recently spoke of the 18-year-old qualities.

"Felix Afena-Gyan isn't available in this competition, but he has certain qualities that we don't have in the squad," said Mourinho.

"Clearly he's a long, long way from being the finished article, but he has attributes that are worth developing."

Afena-Gyan moved to Italy at the start of the year, joining the youth side of the Italian giants but his outstanding display has seen him earn promotion to the first team.

