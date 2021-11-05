5 lovely photos of Ghana legend Abedi Pele drops he turns 57 today

Ghana legend Abedi Pele turns 57 today, November 5, 2021

The three times African footballer of the year is being celebrated worldwide on his birthday

YEN.com.gh looks at five stunning photos of the legendary Ghanaian

Former Ghana international and legendary footballer, Abedi Pele, is been celebrated worldwide as he turns 57-year-old on November 5, 2021.

The father of current Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is regarded as the greatest Ghanaian footballer of all time following his exploits during his playing days.

YEN.com.gh looks as five of his stunning photos as we join in celebrations of the legend.

5 lovely photos of Ghana legend Abedi Pele he turns 57 today. SOURCE: Instagram/ @andreayew10

Abedi Pele celebrated by FIFA

"A UCL winner and one of the Mother Continent's all-time greats. Happy birthday to 3-time African Footballer of the year Abedi Pele," wrote FIFA on Twitter, with lovely photos of Abedi Pele.

Abedi Pele and his sons having some good time

Abedi Pele and his son Andre Ayew in one of their expensive cars

Abedi Pele and his lovely wife on her 51st birthday

Abedi Pele and Jordan Ayew when he was joining Crystal Palace

Stephen Appiah meets Abedi Pele

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah, paid a visit to the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele at his residence as the two caught up to the old times.

Both represented the country in different generations but their accomplishment with the national team remains legendary.

In a photo posted on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh, the two looked good together and don't seem to be bothered by age.

