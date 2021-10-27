Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah paid a visit to legend Abedi Pele at his residence

The two were spotted in a picture together at the house of Abedi Pele

Abedi Pele captained the Black Stars in the late 80's and the early 90's

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah, paid a visit to the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele at his residence as the two caught up to the old times.

Both represented the country in different generations but their accomplishment with the national team remains legendary.

In a photo posted on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh, the two looked good together and don't seem to be bothered by age.

In the photo, Appiah looks reserved and calm as always with the Abedi Pele in his casual t-shirt and jeans shorts.

Abedi Pele's son Andre Ayew, who is the current captain of the team, played with Stephen Appiah at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa as Ghana made history by reaching the quarter finals.

It appears the two great footballers had time to speak on their period with the Black Stars and how their children could continue their legacy.

Abedi Pele is three times African Footballer of the Year from 1991 to 1993 and helped the Black Stars win the Africa Cup of Nations in 1982, Ghana's last AFCON trophy.

Meanwhile, Stephen APpiah became the first Black Stars captain to lead the country to the World Cup after Ghana appeared at the 2006 tournament in Germany.

He also played a role as Ghana became the third country in Africa to reach the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup.

Both have retired with Abedi Pele more into football management and Stephen Appiah doing his personal business.

