Black Stars teenage sensations Issahaku Fatawu and Afena Gyan make the list of least expensive players

None of the players on the list cost 1 million euros or more nor does any cost less than 100 thousand euros

3 goalkeepers, 2 attackers, a defender and a midfielder each make up the list

The list is made of three Ghana Premier League players and four foreign league players

Ghana Black Stars are in action soon in the Qatar FIFA world cup qualifiers, and YEN.com.gh has taken a look at the least expensive players in the Ghana men's team.

The list, believe it or not, features Ghana's budding teenage stars, Issahaku Fatawu, who currently plays for the Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC and Afena-Gyan of Italy's AS Roma.

Other surprise names that feature on the list are four-appearances-only newcomer, Joel Fameyeh, and English born October debutant, Joe (Joseph Luke) Wollacott.

Richard Attah of Accra Hearts of Oak, and Abdul Ganiyu of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, are the other Ghana Premier League players in addition to Fatawu.

The three players have all been called up by Coach Milovan for Black Stars' upcoming games.

See the full list below:

1. Richard Attah, Accra Hearts of Oak - Ghana (100 thousand euros)

The Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper is the least expensive Black Stars player on list at the moment at 100 thousand euros.

The 26 years old joined the 2020 Ghana Premier League champions, Heart of Oak, in December 2019, and will be mark his second year with the rainbow colors come next month.

Attah's value has fallen from 125 thousand euros since 2020.

2. Joe Wollacott, Swindon Town - England (200 thousand euros)

The 25-year-old Bristol, England born, currently plying his trade for Swindon Town in the English fourth tier league, comes in as the second least expensive Black Stars player.

3. Ismail Abdul Ganiyu, Asante Kotoko - Ghana (200 thousand euros)

Abdul Ganiyu, 25, comes in at third and is valued at 200 thousand euros. A far cry from the 75 thousand euros he was valued at earlier in 2021, and the rise can be seen in his performances for the Ghana Premier League side too.

4. Felix Ohene Afena-Gyan, AS Roma - Italy (350 thousand euros)

18-year-old Ghanaian teenage sensation, Afena-Gyan of AS Roma in the Italia Serie A, was sold to the under 19 side of the Rome club at 350,000 euros in July 2021.

5. Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, KAS Eupen - Belgium (500 thousand euros)

The 22-year-old goalkeeper, still waiting to make his Ghana Black Stars debut was shipped from ASPIRE FD to KAS Eupen, in 2017 on a free transfer but has seen his value rise since.

6. Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Dreams FC - Ghana (500 thousand euros)

The 17-year-old African Under-20 Championship best player is marked for greater things and his price tag will most definitely shoot up soon, but for now, he is valued at half a million euros.

7. Joel Fameyeh, FK Orenburg - Russia (900 thousand euros)

24-year-old Ghanaian forward, Fameyeh of FK Orenburg, came the closest to hitting the 1 million euro mark but was 100,000 euros shy.

Joel Fameyeh completes the list of least expensive Black Stars players now, but we reckon he won't be on this list for long too.

