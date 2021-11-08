Actor turned footballer Lil Win made his New Edubiase debut in a friendly on Sunday

Ghanaian actor turned footballer, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win played his first game for New Edubiase in a friendly against SAFA Missionary SC.

The winger was given game time as the former Ghana Premier League side were held to a 1-1 draw at the Jomsco School Park.

In a video on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh the self acclaimed winger is seen struggling to hold his breath in the friendly encounter.

Video drops as actor Lil Win struggles on his New Edubiase debut.

The comedian joined the Division One outfit in the transfer window as an ambassador and a player for the club.

In the match played on Sunday, Ali Ibrahim opened the scoring for New Edubiase before SAFA Missionary SC leveled.

The Edubiase based club are preparing for the new season which begins in a fortnight time.

New Edubiase will be hoping to make a return to the Ghana Premier League after five years of going down.

Fans have reacted to the video of the actor's debut

"Are they serious?," asked George Perry.

"Wak)t) shares nununooo. Dem go tke attract customers," added 1 Bad Father.

"Herh, He Should be serious w) h)," added 9th Best.

The announcement of the Kumawood super star received different reactions with many saying the club only needs him for marketing purposes.

However, it looks like he is not just there to sell the New Edubiase brand but to actually play for the club.

Lil Win pledges to score 50 goals for New Edubiase

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana actor and comedian, Lil Win has pledged to score fifty goals in the Division One league when the new season starts in a few weeks time.

The popular Kumawood actor was unveiled a player of New Edubiase a fortnight ago and has been preparing with the club ahead of the new campaign.

In an interview with Angel FM in Kumasi, the self-acclaimed winger boasted he is being chased by several topflight clubs but he wants to repay New Edubiase owner, Abdul Salam Yakubu, the faith he had in giving him a deal.

