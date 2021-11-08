Hasaacas Ladies are through to the semifinals of the CAF Women's Champions League

The Ghanaian champions beat Malian giants AS Mande 3-0 on Monday night

Hasaacas Ladies will next play hosts Wadi Degla before the knockout stages

Ghanaian giants, Hasaacas Ladies thrashed Malian club AS Mande to reach the semifinals of the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League despite a game left in the group stages.

Evelyn Badu scored her third and fourth goals of the competition to add to Perpetual Agyekum's stunning freekick as they thumped AS Mande 3-0.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Evelyn Badu and her teammates are seen celebrating the victory.

Evelyn Badu's double sends Hasaacas Ladies into semifinals of CAF Women's Champions League. SOURCE: Twitter/ @CAFwomen

The Ghanaian champions started the game the better side, dominating possession and just after 15 minutes Evelyn Badu broke the deadlock.

Hasaacas Ladies seized control of the game with the lead and just before half time, Perpetual Agyekum doubled the score with an expertly taken freekick.

Evelyn Badu grabbed her second of the game on the hour mark as the Western giants cruised to another comfortable win.

Hasaacas Ladies, who have booked their place in the semis will face hosts Wadi Degla, who lost to Malabo Kings earlier today.

The treble winners top Group A of the competition and are likely to face the runners up of Group B in the semifinals.

Hasaacas Ladies qualified for the tournament after winning the WAFU Zone B championship early this year. They also won the national women's league and the women's FA Cup in Ghana.

The CAF Women's Champions League is the first of it's kind and the Ghanaian side are poised for glory.

