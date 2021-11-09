Peter Dury weighed in on the GOAT debate a year ago in an interview with Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba

The famed commentator chose Paris Saint Germain's Lionel Messi over Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo in the widespread interview with the Ghanaian

Dury's choice, Messi, has been struggling in the French league with his new club since he made the move whiles CR7 has had a stellar start to life in England

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Peter Dury said if he had to choose who to watch between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he would pick the Argentine over the Portuguese, but that was a year ago.

Despite admitting the Portuguese was a GOAT in his own right for his impressive plays, Dury said Messi did "impossible things".

"You know, Ronaldo's capacity for leaping and scoring with his head is phenomenal. I mean, he is an Olympic high-jumper and an Olympic sprinter.

"He delivers a cross, he scores with both sides and his head. He is brilliant, but if you asked me who I would want to watch if I had to watch one or the other every day for the rest of my life, I'd pick Messi", Dury stated.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

When asked to provide a premise for his choice, Drury continued that:

"Because he appears to do what is impossible.

"He plays off his left foot, he almost doesn't need a right foot - mind you, he can score perfectly well with his right foot - but he weaves through spaces that don't exist. He's like a slippery eel.

"They can't get hold of him. He sort of defies physics," Dury conculded.

This was back in 2020 when he was interviewed by renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah.

A year later, will Peter Dury choose differently?

Fast forward to a year later, a whole lot has changed.

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have changed clubs in that time.

The 'once-thought-Barcelona-retiree' made a shocking move to Paris Saint Germain, and Cristiano Ronaldo, also left Italian giants Juventus to Manchester United.

Messi has not had an easy life since moving to PSG, missing most of the league games and coming up empty-handed in goals and assists in the league un.

CR7 on the other hand has 4 goals to his name in the English premier league and 5 in the UEFA Champions League for the Red Devils.

One thing worth noting is that both teams are nowhere near their best and that makes Ronaldo's output more impressive.

A year after Dury's choice, given everything that has transpired in the football world since then, would he still make the same choice?

Xavi to Barcelona's rescue

YEN.com.gh reported weeks ago that Xavi Hernandez was just moments away from becoming Barcelona new manager after Ronald Koeman was sacked in the past week, Daily Mail.

La Blaugrana had been linked with their former captain who managed Qatar side Al-Sadd in the Middle East, but now he has been confirmed new Barcelona manager.

Source: Yen