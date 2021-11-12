Ex-Kotoko player Mark Adu Amofah has joined the American army

The former striker has been in the United States since hanging his boots

The 34-year-old last played for Bahraini football club Sitra FC

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko player, Mark Adu Amofah has joined the United States Army after two decades of football.

The ex-footballer last played for Bahrani club FC Sitra, before moving to the United States, where he eventually decided to join the army.

In a photo spotted on Instagram, the Ghanaian-America made the grade for the US Army and will serve the United States.

Former Asante Kotoko striker Mark Adu Amofah joins US Army. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanasoccernet Instagram/ @kotokonews

Source: Instagram

Mark Adu Amofah enjoyed a stellar career, especially during his playing days with Asante Kotoko, where he scored 21 goals from 29 matches.

He started his football at juvenile club, Young Brazilians and Fauzan FC in the late 90's before getting his breakthrough at Liberty Professionals.

He later joined Tema-based Real Sportive, where he caught the eyes of Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko. He spent a season with the Reds before South African club Bloemfontein Celtics signed him.

He left Africa for Europe to play for Danish side Sonderskye and Beitar Ramla of Israel.

In 2011, he returned to Ghana and there were reports he wanted to return to Kotoko but ended up signing for Liberty. He again left Ghana for Thailand to join Phattalung FC. Adu Amofah ended his career in 2014 with Sitra FC.

