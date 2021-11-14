Ghana's Black Stars is playing the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in a crucial qualifier for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars are leading by a goal to nil courtesy a penalty scored by the captain, Andre Dede Ayew, in the 32nd minute.

The penalty was awarded after a South African player was adjudged to have fouled Daniel Amartey in the box during a Ghana corner.

Ghana took the lead through a penalty Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

A video of the penalty as awarded by the referee and the conversion by Ayew has popped up.

Source: Yen