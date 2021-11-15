Photos drops as Kotoko's Brazilian star Fabio Gama welcomes new baby

The Gama Dos Santos family have been blessed with a new baby

The Kotoko midfielder announced the new member of their family on Twitter with some lovely photos

Fabio Gama joined Asante Kotoko last season and has been a key figure at the Kumasi-based club

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama has welcomed a new baby girl to his family after his wife gave birth over the weekend in Brazil.

The player, who is currently in Ghana, serving the Porcupine Warriors took to Twitter to announce the newest addition to his family.

Gama and his wife already have a boy and the new born is baby number two for the 28-year-old Brazilian star.

Photo drops as Kotoko's Brazilian star Fabio Gama welcomes new baby. SOURCE: Twitter/ @442gh @AsanteKotoko_SC @FabioGamaDos10

Source: Twitter

"Children are gift from the lord they are true blessing," wrote Gama with photos of the newborn.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Fabio Gama has been key to Asante Kotoko, since joining in the club in 2020, helping them finish second last season, and also reaching the quarter finals of the MTN FA Cup.

This season, the petite Brazilian has continued from where he left off, as the Porcupine Warriors maintain a hundred percent start to the season.

Asante Kotoko currently lead the table, after winning all three matches in the new season.

Before arriving in Ghana, Fabio Gama Dos Santos played for several clubs in Brazil including the famous Bahia and Botafogo.

He also played for Jorkorping in Sweden.

Asante Kotoko beat Bibiani Gold Stars to maintain unbeaten run

Kumasi Asante Kotoko extended their unbeaten start to the season with another victory on the road, after beating Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0.

Teen sensation, Isaac Oppong's 54th minute strike was all the Porcupine Warriors needed to maintain a firm grip of top spot.

The Reds have won all three games as they continue with their quest to wrestle the league title back from Hearts of Oak.

Former Kotoko striker joins US Military

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Kumasi Asante Kotoko player, Mark Adu Amofah has joined the United States Army after two decades of football.

The ex-footballer last played for Bahrani club FC Sitra, before moving to the United States, where he eventually decided to join the army.

In a photo spotted on Instagram, the Ghanaian-American made the grade for the US Army and will serve the United States.

Source: Yen