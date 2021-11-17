SAFA president Danny Jordaan says Ghana needed to do all they can to beat South Africa to save their economy

According to Danny Jordaan their defeat to Ghana was masterminded by Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette

Ghana defeated South Africa to reach the play-offs of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers

South Africa Football Association President, Danny Jordaan, has said that Ghana did all they can to beat the Bafana Bafana to cover up their socio-economic problems.

According to Mr Jordaan, there would have been serious economic implication for the West African nation if Ghana had lost.

In a press conference on Wednesday by the South Africa Football Association, the SAFA head spilled out his country's frustrations of the referee's performance and thinks the game was fixed.

"This match was a very decisive match, where Ghana only had one option but to win," said Danny Jordaan.

"If Ghana loses this match, there will be major socio-economic problems even for the president of the country. There were also other numerous reports stating that Ghana would receive two penalties or at the very least one," he added.

"Then also that this is a must-win match for Ghana, now these things could be just patriotic reporting but we have also asked this to be investigated."

The Black Stars defeated South Africa after Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette awarded Ghana a penalty in the 33rd minute.

The controversy following the penalty led to South Africa reporting the referee to FIFA for the match to be reviewed.

Ghana is now waiting for their opponents in the play-offs, which will be confirmed next month in a draw to be held in Cairo.

Danny Jordaan says they have found 89% wrong decisions after the Ghana match

