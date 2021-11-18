Former Ghanaian footballers Stephen Appiah and Derek Boateng were present as the AFCON Trophy tour begins

The AFCON trophy is in Ghana for a two day tour as preparations ahead of next year's AFCON stars

Ghana is one of the 24 countries to have qualified for the tournament

Former Ghana internationals, Stephen Appiah and Derek Boateng were present as the AFCON trophy arrived in Ghana for a two day tour.

The Total AFCON trophy will make it way through most of the Total Stations as part of activities to raise awareness of the competition next year.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stephen Appiah, an ambassador of Total Energies and former teammate Derek Boateng were on sight to receive the trophy.

Stephen Appiah, Derek Boateng present as AFCON trophy tour begins in Ghana. SOURCE: Twitter/ @3SportsGh

The trophy is expected to travel across countries that have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

The tournament which was supposed to have been this year had to be postponed to next year due to the impact of COVID-19 on football.

Cameroon will host the competition from January 9, 2022 to February 6, 2022 as Africa searches for a new continental champions.

Algeria are holders of the trophy after beating Senegal in the final in 2019 in Egypt.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars who are yet to win the tournament since 1982 have been drawn in Group C of the tournament next year, alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island.

The Black Stars are four times champions but the fifth title has eluded them despite coming close three times since 1982.

The lost twice to Ivory Coast in the finals on penalties, in 1992 and 2015 and were losers to Egypt in Angola 2010.

