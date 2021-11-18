A Ghanaian man in South Africa has been killed following the World Cup qualifier defeat to the Black Stars

Yaw Owusu, who is a barber in South Africa, is reported to have been stabbed to death by his apprentice

Ghana defeated South Africa 1-0 to advance to the play-offs of the qualifiers

A Ghanaian man has reportedly been stabbed to death in South Africa after an argument that ensued following the Black Stars' victory over the Bafana Bafana.

The Ghanaian, named Yaw Owusu, is reported that have been killed by his apprentice after arguing over the penalty awarded the Black Stars.

According to the GHANASoccernet, the man in his late thirties was pronounced dead after he was rushed to the hospital.

Obeng Boadu, another Ghanaian living in South Africa, confirmed the story on Kumasi-based station, Fox FM.

According to Boadu, the argument started even before the game but things escalated after the match.

In the heat of the back and forth, the 39-year-old's South African apprentice then stabbed him death.

Ghana's victory over South Africa has sparked a lot of controversies, with SAFA reporting the match officials to FIFA.

The Ghana Football Association has also responded as the Disciplinary Committee of FIFA prepares to review the case.

A decision will be made on November 23, 2021.

SAFA protest against Ghana's victory over Bafana Bafana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, President of the South African Football Association, Danny Jordaan, says they are angry after finding out that 89 percent wrong decisions were made against the Bafana Bafana in the defeat to Ghana.

Referee Ndiaye Maguette has been at the center of controversy after awarding the Black Stars a 33rd minute penalty, which was converted by Andre Ayew as the Black Stars reached the play-offs.

In quotes by Thabiso Mosia from an interview on SAFM Sports, Danny Jordaan spilled it all out and admitted FIFA is reviewing the game.

FIFA is currently reviewing the game and a verdict is expected to be out before the December 18, 2021 draw.

