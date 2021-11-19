South Africa midfielder Ethan Brook broke down in tears during a press conference over the team's treatment in the game against Ghana

The South Africa Football Federation organized a presser to state their dissatisfaction of happenings post the Ghana game

Ghana beat South Africa 1-0 to reach the play-offs of the World Cup qualifiers

South Africa midfielder, Ethan Brooks broke down in tears during a press conference following the team's arrival in Johannesburg after the 1-0 defeat to Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers.

The midfielder felt the Bafana Bafana were unfairly treated and the penalty awarded Ghana was a dubious.

In a video posted on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh, the TS Galaxy star who was speaking suddenly broke down in tears as he explained what happened during the game.

Video drops as South Africa midfielder Ethan Brooks breaks down in tears explaining treatment in Ghana. SOURCE: Twitter/ @KickOffMagazine

“Being one of the youngest and smallest on the field I did go out there doing my best, competing in the duels. It just felt that in every duel I got into, the ref just turned his head the other way,” he said.

“This is a good bunch of players I've been with, and it hurts to go out like this, but you learn, you grow from this.”

Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette awarded Ghana a penalty in the 32nd minute which was converted by Andre Ayew as the Black Stars clinched a play-offs spot.

The South Africa Football Association has since reported Ghana and the referee to FIFA, as a review of the match is officially opened.

The Ghana Football Association has also responded to the allegations made and a decision will be announced on November 23, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will also find out their opponents in the play-offs in a draw to be held in December.

South Africa want Ghana game replayed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Chief Executive Officer of the South African Football Association, Tebogo Motlanthe, is hoping the game between Ghana and the Bafana Bafana will be replayed after lodging a complaint against referee Ndiaye Maguette.

According to Tebogo Motlanthe, the game was fixed and his outfit are gathering information to back their case.

In quotes on the Facebook page of the Bafana Bafana, the CEO of SAFA was unhappy with the performance of the Senegalese referee.

